This weekend also sees the Semi-Finals of the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa Senior and Duanes Hardware Intermediate Camogie Championships. The Senior Semi-Finals are on Saturday with both games in Gort. At 1, Athenry face Sarsfields and at 4.30, Ardrahan takes on Oranmore/Maree.

The Intermediate Semi-Finals have one game on Saturday and one on Sunday. On Saturday, Clarinbridge face Pearses in Kilbeacanty at 4.30 while on Sunday, Kinvara takes on Ahascragh/Caltra at a venue and time to be confirmed.