CAMOGIE: Sarsfields vs Oulart The Ballagh (All-Ireland Senior Final Preview with Michael and Niamh McGrath)

It’s a rematch 11 weeks in the waiting as Galway’s Sarsfields take on Wexford’s Oulart The Ballagh in the 2021 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final on Sunday (6th March).

The Leinster side dethroned Sarsfields on the 18th December 4-8 to 2-9 in the 2020 decider but the Woodlawn/Bullaun/New Inn outfit have returned to club camogie’s biggest day thanks to a 2-4 to 0-9 semi-final success against Slaughtneil.

Sarsfields full back Laura Ward spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly at the recent AIB Press Day and you can check out that interview by clicking HERE.

And ahead of the big game, Sarsfields captain Niamh McGrath has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also caught up with the Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.