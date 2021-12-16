CAMOGIE: Sarsfields vs Oulart The Ballagh (AIB All-Ireland Senior Final Preview)

Sarsfields go in search of back-to-back All-Ireland titles this Saturday (18th December) when they take on Wexford’s Oulart The Ballagh in the 2020 AIB senior decider.

The Galway champions beat Slaughtneil in last year’s final before the pandemic stopped play, hence they are only getting to this All-Ireland Final nearly a year later.

Sarsfields beat Tipperary’s Drom & Inch 0-11 to 0-4 in last week’s semi-final while Oulart The Ballagh (who beat Mullagh in the 2014 Final) overcame Derry’s Slaughtneil 2-15 to 1-11 on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane has been getting the views from the camp starting with Sarsfields captain Niamh McGrath.

Tommy also chatted to Sarsfields centre back Maria Cooney.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly attended the AIB #TheToughest Press Day this week (details below) and spoke to Sarsfields full forward Siobhán McGrath (who scored 0-7 against Drom & Inch).

Finally, Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath shared his thoughts with Tommy.

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday is 1.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

All roads lead to UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny this Saturday (December 18th) as one of the biggest games of the year will get underway at 1.30pm, with Oulart The Ballagh (Wexford) facing off against reigning champions, Sarsfields (Galway), in the 2020/21 AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship final.

The AIB Club Championships celebrate #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games – those who are not defined by what they have won, but by how they persevere no matter what – and this Saturday’s showdown is set to be no exception. The winner-takes-all battle between these two great club sides is likely to be a fantastic showcase of determination, perseverance and pride in both club and community.

Back-to-back Wexford champions, Oulart The Ballagh, overcame Thomastown of Kilkenny on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-07 to claim the AIB Leinster Senior Camogie Club Championship title, before defeating Ulster champions, Slaughtneil, in impressive fashion in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship semi-final last weekend. Shauna Sinnott’s form has been of crucial importance to the Wexford outfit this season, and she will be looking to keep Oulart ticking over on the scoresheet once again this Saturday as they bid to claim a third All-Ireland title since 2011.

Reigning AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club champions, Sarsfields of Galway, will be hoping to repeat their 2019 All-Ireland triumph this weekend. The Galway outfit impressed in retaining the county championship again this year and followed this up with victory over Drom and Inch of Tipperary on a scoreline of 0-11 to 0-4 in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship semi-final last weekend. Runners up in the 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland deciders, before finally crossing the line to glory in the 2019/2020 decider, Sarsfields will undoubtedly be looking to Siobhán McGrath once more, who chipped in with seven of her side’s tally at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the final, Colin Hunt, Chief Executive Officer at AIB, commented: “I would like to congratulate both teams for the incredible achievement of reaching an All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship final. The Camogie Club Championships is one of The Toughest championships and it is a magnificent feat to reach the final. Those involved are a credit both to their clubs and the communities that they represent. We look forward to an enthralling battle between these two sides and wish both teams the very best of luck.”

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin commented: “After a challenging championship season, we are delighted to be in a position to complete the 2020/2021 AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championships this Saturday at UPMC Nowlan Park. I would like to thank the players for their patience and perseverance over the last few months. All of us in Camogie would also like to thank AIB for its continuous and unwavering support of our Club Championships – the competition #TheToughest players want to be a part of and play in no matter what. Best of luck to both teams this weekend, and we look forward to what should be a fascinating encounter in Kilkenny.”

The 2020/21 AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship final will be broadcast live from UPMC Nowlan Park on RTÉ this Saturday, December 18th, with coverage starting from 1.15pm.

Elsewhere, the 2020/21 AIB All-Ireland Junior B Camogie Club Championship final will also take place this weekend, with Knockananna of Wicklow facing off against Naomh Treasa of Tyrone at 1.30pm on Sunday, December 19th at Coralstown Kinnegad.

Meanwhile things are also heating up over in the 2021/2022 AIB GAA Club Championships, with both the Ulster and Leinster Senior Hurling finals taking place this Sunday, December 19th. Laois’ Clough-Ballacolla continued their journey of dreams through the provincial championships as they overcame Dublin champions, Kilmacud Crokes in a thriller last weekend to tee up an AIB Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship final showdown with reigning champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny. Down’s Ballycran meanwhile will take on Slaughtneil of Derry in the AIB Ulster Senior Club Hurling Championship final in what is set to be a serious battle of skill, after the Derry powerhouses got the better of Dunloy of Antrim to reach their fifth Ulster final in six years.

