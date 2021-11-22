CAMOGIE: Sarsfields 2-10 Oranmore/Maree 0-7 (Senior Final Report, Reaction & Commentary)

Sarsfields are the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa senior camogie champions following a 2-10 to 0-7 victory over Oranmore/Maree in Duggan Park yesterday.

Klara Donohue and Siobhán McGrath got vital first half goals for the All-Ireland title holders to secure their first ever three-in-a-row.

It was also a fifth crown in six years for the girls in green who have two All-Ireland semi-finals to look forward to, either side of Christmas.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Player of the match Siobhán McGrath chatted to Tommy afterwards.

Tommy also spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath.

Galway Bay FM provided live coverage of the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa senior camogie final. Our commentary team was Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.