All-Ireland champions Sarsfields held off a late Athenry fightback on Sunday (23rd October) to book their place in a seventh consecutive county senior final.

Siobhán McGrath scored 11 points for the victors though they also suffered an injury to centre back Maria Cooney. Athenry’s Sabina Rabbitte was Athenry’s top scorer with nine points.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath.