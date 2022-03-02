Camogie: Salthill/Knocknacarra vs St. Rynagh’s (All-Ireland Intermediate Final Preview with Siobhán Divilly, Orla Callanan & Willie Madden)

Salthill/Knocknacarra aim to complete a fairytale story this Sunday (6th March) when they take on Offaly’s St. Rynagh’s in the AIB All-Ireland intermediate camogie final.

The Galway city club were playing Junior B in 2017, won county Junior A honours in 2020 and 2021 was their first ever season in intermediate.

Despite going down to Kinvara last November in the Galway intermediate final, they were nominated to represent the county and haven’t looked back, beating Roscommon’s Athleague and Down’s Portaferry to earn a title shot against the reigning champions.

Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Siobhán Divilly will be the on-field captain on Sunday and she chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also got the thoughts of the other joint captain Orla Callanan, who must miss the game with a cruciate injury.

Finally, Darren spoke to Salthill/Knocknacarra manager Willie Madden.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 2pm.