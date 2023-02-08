CAMOGIE: Purcell Cup Preview with University of Galway’s Kevin Connolly

University of Galway go in search of a first Purcell Cup crown in five years this weekend when they take part in the Electric Ireland Third Level Camogie Finals.

They take on SETU Carlow on Saturday (11th February) in the semi-final in UCD, with the winners advancing to Sunday’s showpiece against eithe MTU Cork or Trinity College.

The Galway team, captained this year by Ballinderreen’s Fiona Ryan and Kilkenny’s Tiffani Fitzgerald, are aiming to go one better than 2022, when they lost the final to TU Dublin.

University of Galway manager Kevin Connolly has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in for the Purcell Cup semi-final on Saturday in UCD is 2pm. The winners will compete in Sunday’s final, also in UCD at 2pm.