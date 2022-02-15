CAMOGIE: Presentation Athenry Against Cashel in All-Ireland Senior Final in Kinnegad

Presentation College Athenry will collide with Cashel Community School in the All-Ireland PPS Senior A Camogie Final on Saturday (19th February).

The Pres haven’t landed secondary school’s biggest prize since 1979, their third success. While Cashel’s best performance was an All-Ireland senior C crown in 2019.

That’s in Coralstown/Kinnegad at 1.30pm.

It’s a busy day with Sarsfields contesting the All-Ireland senior club semi-final against Derry’s Slaughtneil at 2pm in Breffni Park.

While Salthill/Knocknacarra face Down’s Portaferry in the intermediate semi-final on Sunday. That’s in Abbotstown at 2.30pm.