CAMOGIE: Presentation Athenry 3-10 St. Brigid’s Loughrea 1-8 (Connacht PPS Senior A Final Reaction)

Presentation College Athenry successfully retained their Connacht PPS Senior A Camogie title on Tuesday (13th December) following a 3-10 to 1-8 victory over St. Brigid’s Loughrea at the Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

First half goals from Siobhán Carr and Vivian Blaine gave the All-Ireland champions a 3-3 to 0-5 interval lead.

They maintained that margin after the break even though Alannah Kenny did strike for a St. Brigid’s goal.

Abbeyknockmoy’s Grace Murphy collected the trophy afterwards as captain and Presentation Athenry will continue onto the All-Ireland series in the New Year.

On their way home, winning manager Eoin O’Sullivan stopped for a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.