CAMOGIE: Owen Elliott To Referee All-Ireland Senior Final

print

Antrim’s Owen Elliott has been announced as the referee for this year’s All-Ireland senior camogie final.

Elliott oversaw Galway’s 2019 quarter-final victory over Waterford and also refereed the 2017 final between Cork and Kilkenny.

The experienced official also was standby referee when Galway lost to Kilkenny in the 2015 All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Galway face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final on Saturday 12th December at 7pm.

==

Meanwhile, Galway duo Conor Quinlan and John McDonagh are the linesmen for this Saturday’s Premier Junior decider between Armagh and Cavan in Breffni Park.

Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Quinlan is also the standby referee.