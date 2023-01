The 2022 Shearwater Hotel Galway Club Camogie All-Star award winners were announced recently ahead of the banquet in Ballinasloe on Saturday, 27th January.

Sixteen clubs are represented across three grades for the prestigious annual event that celebrates the best in Galway club camogie.

Leading up to the event, Shearwater Hotel manager Michael Janusz spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also chatted to Galway camogie chairperson Brian Griffin