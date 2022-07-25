CAMOGIE: Kilkenny 1-13 Galway 0-12 (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Report & Reaction)

Kilkenny broke Galway hearts on Saturday (23rd July) in Croke Park as they dethroned the Tribeswomen to book their place in the All-Ireland senior final.

Galway were denied by saves from keeper Aoife Norris in the first half before the Cats overturned a two-point interval deficit to take the result.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Afterwards, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray

In better news, Galway’s intermediates booked their ticket to Croke Park for All-Ireland Final day following a 3-9 to 2-8 win over Meath on Sunday (24th July).

Goals from Katie Gilchrist, Laura Kelly and Olwen Rabbitte in Nowlan Park secured a meeting with Cork in two weeks.

However, the under 16s went down in their semi-final as Tipperary prevailed 1-12 to 1-8 in Clara.