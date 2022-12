Castlegar’s ambitions of repeating their AIB All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship success from a decade previously ended on Saturday (10th December) as they were beaten by Kilkenny’s James Stephens in the 2022 semi-final.

Emma Murphy, Caoimhe Callahan, Chloe and Elisha Broderick pointed for the Galway champions but they were always playing catch-up from the quarter hour.

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports.

Afterwards, Ivan chatted with Castlegar coach Martin Connolly.