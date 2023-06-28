CAMOGIE: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship Quarter Finals Draw

The draws for the knockout stages of the All-Ireland camogie championships will take place this Saturday evening (1st July) around 7.30pm.

Galway’s seniors are already assured of their place ahead of their trip to Down. Throw-in at Newry is 3pm.

Elsewhere, Galway’s intermediates face Cork in a winner-takes-all showdown from 5pm in Ballinlough. And the under-16s host the Rebelettes in Ballinasloe on Sunday at 2pm.

==

Excitement is building ahead of the draws for the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Quarter Final Draws, which are set to take place on July 1st live from UPMC Nowlan Park.

Following the highly anticipated 6pm clash between Kilkenny and Tipperary, the draws will be streamed live on the Camogie Association YouTube channel for fans to watch.

In the Premier Junior Championship – Tipperary, Armagh, and Clare have secured top spots in their respective groups, while Cavan, Limerick, and Roscommon have secured their places as group runners-up. The stage is set for a thrilling competition as these teams battle it out in the Quarter Finals, with two first place teams being drawn to head straight to the Semi-Finals.

Meanwhile, in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship, Kilkenny currently lead the way in Group 1, with Cork and Galway vying for second position. A decider game on July 1st in Ballinlough GAA @ 5pm, will determine which team progresses to the Quarter Finals. Derry and Westmeath have both secured top spots in their groups, with Wexford and Meath following closely behind in second place.

The Senior Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship will be determined this weekend:

Clare v Cork Cusack Park, Ennis 3pm

Down v Galway Páirc Esler 3pm

Kilkenny v Tipperary UPMC Nowlan Park 6pm

Dublin v Wexford Parnell Park 6pm

Waterford v Antrim SETU Arena 4.30pm

Offaly v Limerick Banagher 4.30pm

The Camogie Association wants to share in the excitement to camogie fans with Super Saturday, where three matches will be streamed live on the Camogie Association You Tube Channel (Clare v Cork, Waterford v Antrim & Kilkenny v Tipperary.)

With each Championship divided into three groups, the top two teams first from each group will advance to the knockout stage, where two group winners will be drawn to go straight to the Semi-Finals on July 22nd. The remaining four teams will compete in the Quarter Finals for a chance to progress, adding to the excitement and anticipation of the upcoming draws.

Hilda Breslin, Uachtarán of the Camogie on the announcement said:“I want to thank our sponsors Glen Dimplex for their invaluable support in year two of our partnership together. I wish all our players and counties good luck and success in what promises to be a thrilling championship. We look forward to a summer of excitement and continuation of the great action we have seen during the National League this year.”