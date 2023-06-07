CAMOGIE: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship PRIDE Round

The Camogie Association have confirmed that their second round of fixtures in this year’s All-Ireland championship will be PRIDE Round.

This includes Galway’s trip to Clare which has been confirmed for Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday week (17th June). Throw-in is 5pm.

Meanwhile, Galway’s intermediates begin their campaign against Kilkenny next Saturday (10th June). Throw-in at Kenny Park, Athenry is 5pm.

The Camogie Association is thrilled to announce the launch of PRIDE Round, an initiative that designates the third round of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship as the “PRIDE Round”.

In keeping with its commitment to inclusivity, the Camogie Association aims to create a welcoming and safe environment for all members of the Camogie Family and the wider community.

Speaking at the launch event, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, Hilda Breslin, expressed her delight in introducing the PRIDE Round;

“The Camogie Association strives to ensure that its core values including inclusiveness are reflected in our actions. As part of this ethos, we are launching for the second year our championship PRIDE Round. We are asking all units and members to engage positively in promoting the message of inclusiveness and diversity throughout our Association.”

”Tara Flynn, Chief People and I.T. Officer of Glen Dimplex Group, said:“Inclusivity is the lifeblood of a thriving and healthy culture, whether it be on the pitch or in the workplace. Glen Dimplex is proud to align with the Camogie Association’s PRIDE Round and the commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion.”

All counties will have the opportunity to engage in PRIDE Round, by taking part in activities that create visibility within their own county. It is an opportunity for all members of our Association, from players and coaches to supporters, volunteers and everyone in between, to celebrate inclusivity and diversity through our game.

Last year’s PRIDE Round was a resounding success, with 22 Inter-County teams participating in various activities and sharing them on their social media channels, resulting in a top 10 ranking for Twitter engagements.

This year’s PRIDE Round will take place during the second round of the championship, commencing on June 12th, with fixtures scheduled for the weekend of June 17th and 18th.

Teams and clubs can register to engage in PRIDERound here: https://forms.office.com/e/1YxW6zDmR6

The Camogie Association encourages all clubs and counties to join in and #ShowYourPRIDE for this year’s event sharing with us on social media by tagging us and using the hashtags:

#ShowYourPRIDE

#PRIDERound

#OurGameOurPassion