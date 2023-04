Galway’s Brian Molloy has been elected as the next President of the Camogie Association.

The Ballinderreen club member became County PRO in 2016 before going on to serve at provincial level, and eventually taking the role of Connacht chairperson.

He will become the 32nd President of the national body after the 2024 Camogie Congress, replacing Kildare’s Hilda Breslin.