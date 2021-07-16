CAMOGIE: Galway vs Westmeath – Championship Preview with Ailish O’Reilly

print

The Galway senior camogie team begin their All-Ireland championship campaign this Saturday (17th July) against Westmeath in Kenny Park.

Cathal Murray’s charges will be overwhelming favourites to account for the midlanders who were intermediate winners (beating Galway) in 2019.

Darren McCormack’s side had a difficult Division 2 League taking a heaving beating to Wexford; but their championship performances last year, including beating Limerick, means they won’t be taken lightly.

Ahead of the game, 4-time All-Star forward Ailish O’Reilly joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to discuss the upcoming campaign.

Throw-in at Kenny Park, Athenry on Saturday is 1pm.

Patrons are advised that tickets must be purchased online. Check Galway camogie or Camogie Association social media.