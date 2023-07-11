CAMOGIE: Galway vs Tipperary (All-Ireland under-16 Semi-Final Preview with Johnny Kane)

Galway’s under-16 camogie players take on Tipperary this Saturday (15th July) in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The maroon and white have won this competition 15 times (most recently in 2018) and another success would see them go joint top of the Roll of Honour.

After an opening day draw with Wexford, wins over the Premier County (2-15 to 0-8), Limerick and Kilkenny last weekend secured a final four spot though they did suffer defeat to Cork in the group stages.

Turloughmore’s Johnny Kane, who led Galway to All-Ireland glory in 2009 and 2010, is back at the helm and he’s been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Mallow on Saturday is 4pm.