CAMOGIE: Galway vs Offaly (All-Ireland Senior Championship Preview with Cathal Murray)

Galway take on Offaly this Saturday (28th May) in their second game of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

The Tribeswomen were 4-11 to 1-7 winners over Limerick last weekend but picked up a couple of knocks.

Ballinderreen’s Emma Helebert will be out for a month but there is good news regarding Mullagh’s Aoife Donohue.

Manager Cathal Murray has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane

Throw-in between Galway and Offaly at St. Brendan’s Park, Birr this Saturday is 5pm.

The intermediates play Carlow in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe the same day with the time TBC.