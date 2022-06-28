CAMOGIE: Galway vs Kilkenny (All-Ireland Senior Championship preview with Cathal Murray)

Two Galway camogie teams go in search of Glen Dimplex All-Ireland semi-final places this Saturday (2nd July) with a double header in Kenny Park, Athenry.

The Tribeswomen seniors are unbeaten since losing the 2021 National League Final to their upcoming opponents and take on Kilkenny at 4pm.

In last year’s final group game, Galway prevailed 1-13 to 0-15 in Callan despite being down to 14 players after Catherine Finnerty was sent off. Siobhan McGrath got the crucial goal.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals in Croke Park on Saturday, 23rd July. But the losers will still be involved, playing a quarter-final in Semple Stadium seven days earlier.

A draw will be enough for the maroon and white due to a superior scoring difference, and the same can be said for the intermediates in their encounter with Kerry at 2pm.

With four wins also, Nowlan Park will be Galway’s venue if they avoid defeat to the Kingdom. Defeat could send them on a detour through Portlaoise the week beforehand.

Galway manager Cathal Murray has been looking ahead to both games with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Saturday, 2nd July (Kenny Park, Athenry)

Intermediate: Galway vs Kerry (2pm)

Senior: Galway vs Kilkenny (4pm)