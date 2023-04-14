CAMOGIE: Galway vs Cork (National League Final Preview with Shauna Healy & Cathal Murray)

Galway stand 60 minutes from successfully retaining their Very National Camogie League title when they take on Cork in Croke Park on Sunday (16th April).

It’s a repeat of last year’s decider which the Tribeswomen won 2-14 to 1-13. Galway are going for their seventh title overall; while Cork are looking for a first league crown in 10 years.

Leading up to the game, Galway captain Shauna Healy has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also got the thoughts of Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 1.50pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.