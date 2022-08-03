CAMOGIE: Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Intermediate Final Preview)

Galway are chasing a fourth ever All-Ireland intermediate camogie title on Sunday (7th August) when they take on Cork. (The Galway team before their semi-final win over Meath ©INPHO/Evan Treacy)

It’s the third time the counties have met for the Jack McGrath Cup, bu the first time they’ll meet in Croke Park.

Despite 1-4 from Killimor’s Susan Keane, the Tribeswomen fell 2-9 to 1-7 in the 2006 to Cork at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

But inspired by current senior captain Sarah Dervan in 2009, goals from Aoife Lynskey, Caroline Murray and Laura Mitchell, Galway beat the Rebelettes after a replay in Nenagh.

Portumna’s Tara Ruttledge was part of that team and is in the panel again this time. She’s been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy then spoke to Galway intermediate captain, Lisa Casserly from Ballinderreen.

Finally, Tommy got the thoughts of Galway manager Cathal Murray.

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final between Galway and Cork throws in this Sunday at 2pm in Croke Park.