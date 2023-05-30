CAMOGIE: Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Championship Preview with Shauna Healy and Cathal Murray)

Kildare’s Ray Kelly will referee Galway’s opening fixture in this year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship against Cork on Saturday (3rd June).

It’s their first meeting since the league final seven weeks previously when the Tribesmen successfully retained their title in Croke Park.

The fixture is the first of three rounds with Clare and Down also in Galway’s group, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stages.

Leading up to the game, Galway captain Shauna Healy has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also caught up with Galway senior manager Cathal Murray.

Throw-in at Kenny Park on Saturday is 5pm.