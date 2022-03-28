CAMOGIE: Galway Teams Learn Group Opponents For 2022 All-Ireland Championships

The draws for the 2022 All-Ireland Camogie Championships have been announced.

Galway’s seniors commence their All-Ireland championship defence against Kilkenny, Down, Antrim, Limerick and Offaly in the All-Ireland senior championship which gets underway on Saturday, 21st May.

Westmeath, Carlow, Laois, Dublin and Kerry await the intermediates as they seek to secure one of the three spots in the knock out stages.

And the Camogie Association have announced a new five-year joint sponsorship with Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex.

Carmel Naughton andGlen Dimplex are pleased to announce their joint sponsorship of the Camogie Association and Championships for the five-year period 2022-2027.

Carmel Naughton, who has taken immense satisfaction from seeing how the game has progressed since playing camogie in Monaghan as a young girl, has chosen to support the sport in a philanthropic capacity with branding rights associated with the sponsorship resting with joint sponsor Glen Dimplex: “I have very fond memories of my years playing camogie. To me camogie is ultimately about community, teamwork and how the energy, drive and passion of a group of people can deliver such dividends that benefit both local and wider society.”

Glen Dimplex is an Irish-headquartered international manufacturing group, which specialises in innovative low-carbon electric heating and ventilation solutions and is owned by the Naughton family.

The new five-year deal is a huge boost for the sport and was warmly welcomed by the Camogie Association and camogie county boards representing almost 600 clubs nationwide. The new title sponsorship, and the launch of the 2022 Championships, were announced today at Croke Park in Dublin by Rowena McCappin, Head of External Relations and Engagement, Glen Dimplex, Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin and Ard Stiúrthóir, Sinéad McNulty. It was also announced that the senior championship semi-finals will be held in Croke Park this July,

Glen Dimplex’s Rowena McCappin said the company were delighted to be involved with the sponsorship of such a key sport in Ireland and highlighted the connection between Glen Dimplex and the Camogie Association: “I see a synergy between Glen Dimplex’s business and the Camogie Association, given the energy that is exuded on the camogie pitch, and the sport’s role in inspiring and sustaining local communities. We’re all, as a society, on a journey of sustainability for climate and community.”

Hilda Breslin, of the Camogie Association acknowledged the generous contributions of Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex, and the commitment shown through signing a five-year deal. She also welcomed the significance of having an Irish-owned internationally recognised brand associated with the organisation and its competitions:

“We would like to thank Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex for their support. We are thrilled to be working alongside an international Irish brand such as Glen Dimplex. This new sponsorship enables us to progress so many important initiatives and allows us to plan for the future. We look forward to working together to grow this wonderful women’s sport.”

Camogie Association launches 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships

The Camogie Association today launched the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships, which commence from the weekend of 21st/ 22nd May 2022 and will culminate in a triple-header All Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday 7th August 2022. The draws have been completed for the Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior competitions with groupings and competition structures set out below.

Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship

Structure; 12 teams, 2 groups of 6.

Top in each group straight into semi-finals.

2nd and 3rd in each group into quarter finals.

Bottom in each group into relegation.

Group 1 Group 2

Cork Galway

Tipperary Kilkenny

Waterford Down

Wexford Antrim

Dublin Limerick

Clare Offaly



Glen Dimplex Intermediate All-Ireland Championship

Structure; 12 teams, 2 groups of 6.

Top in each group straight into semi-finals.

2nd and 3rd in each group into quarter finals.

Bottom in each group into relegation.

Group 1 Group 2



Westmeath Kilkenny

Galway Meath

Carlow Derry

Laois Cork

Dublin Kildare

Kerry Wexford



Glen Dimplex Premier Junior All-Ireland Championship

Structure: 11 teams, 1 group of 6, 1 group of 5.

Top 2 in each group straight into semi-finals.

2nd and 3rd in each group into quarter finals.

Group 1 Group 2

Armagh Tipperary

Roscommon Clare

Antrim Mayo

Limerick Cavan

Down Waterford



* Please note that if a team withdraws prior to the start of the Premier Junior Championship, we reserve the right to re-draw the competition.

Tickets for all games will be sold online in advance.

Information about all fixtures, including times, date, venues, and links to ticket sales will be available at www.camogie.ie