CAMOGIE: Galway Prepare For First Senior Semi-Final With Tipperary in 20 Years

Galway take on Tipperary in the 2020 All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final this weekend (Saturday, 28th November).

It’s the first meeting at this stage between the two counties since then champions Tipperary beat the Tribeswomen 2-11 to 1-8 in 2000.

However, the Premier County haven’t made an appearance since 2006 and Galway, now O’Duffy Cup holders, beat the Munster side in quarter-finals in 2013 and 2017.

Galway last beat Tipperary at the penultimate hurdle in 1998.

Throw-in at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday is 2.15pm and will be preceded by the other semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny.

Connacht Tribune’s 2000 All-Ireland semi-final match report

2000 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final – Saturday, 12th August 2000 (Parnell Park)

Tipperary 2-11 Galway 1-8

Scorers – Galway: Sharon Glynn 0-4 (two frees, two ‘65s), Veronica Curtin 0-2, Alva Kelly 0-1, Collette Nevin 0-1.

Scorers – Tipperary: Noelle Kennedy 1-3, Emer McDonnell 1-0, Philly Fogarty 0-2, D Hughes 0-1, Caitriona Hennessy 0-4 (two frees), Claire Grogan 0-1

Galway: Fiona Gothery; Tracey Laheen, Anne Broderick, Pamela Nevin; Martina Haverty, Olivia Broderick, Aine Hillary; Alva Kelly, Carmel Hannon; Collette Nevin, Therese Maher, Sandra Tannian; Veronica Curtin, Sharon Glynn, Ann Forde.

Subs: Orla Kilkenny for Glynn (40 mins), Imelda Hobbins for Hannon (45 mins), Caroline Murray for Tannian (55 mins).

Tipperary: Jovita Delaney; Susanne Kelly, Una O’Dwyer, Claire Madden; Sinead Nealon, Ciara Gaynor, Therese Brophy; Emily Hayden, Angela McDermott; Philly Fogarty, Noelle Kennedy, Gráinne Shanahan; Emer McDonnell, Deirdre Hughes, Caitriona Hennessy.

Subs: Claire Grogan for Shanahan (44 mins).

Referee: Áine Derham (Dublin)

Last Five All-Ireland Championship Meetings

2017 (Quarter-Final) – Galway 1-22 Tipperary 0-10

2016 (Round 1) – Galway 1-13 Tipperary 1-10

2013 (Quarter-Final) – Galway 2-19 Tipperary 0-9

2011 (Group Stages) – Galway 3-20 Tipperary 1-11

2010 (Group Stages) – Galway 1-19 Tipperary 2-7