CAMOGIE: Galway League and All-Ireland Minor Fixtures Confirmed

Galway’s senior camogie team will commence their 2022 season at home against Offaly on the first weekend of February.

The Faithful County are managed by Eyrecourt’s Susan Earner and their visit is the first of four games for the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Cathal Murray’s side travel to Dublin and Down before the end of the month and conclude at home against Tipperary on the 19th March. The top team in the group makes the final.

The intermediates begin by hosting Laois in Division 2; before further games against Antrim and Kerry.

While the minors must get past Cork and Dublin to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Littlewoods National League Division 1

(5th/6th February) – Galway vs Offaly

(19th/20th February) – Dublin vs Galway

(26th/27th February) – Down vs Galway

(19th/20th March) – Galway vs Tipperary

(9th/10th April) – Division 1 Final

Littlewoods National League Division 2

(5th/6th February) – Galway vs Laois

(19th/20th February) – Antrim vs Galway

(12th/13th March) – Kerry vs Galway

(26th/27th March) – Quarter-Finals

(2nd/3rd April) – Semi-Finals

(9th/10th April) – Division 2 Final

Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championship

(5th/6th February) – Galway vs Cork

(26th/27th February) – Dublin vs Galway

(12th/13th March) – Quarter-Finals

(19th/20th March) – Semi-Finals

(26th/27th March) – All-Ireland Minor Final