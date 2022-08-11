Camogie Galway Club Championship Fixtures Confirmed

The Fixtures for the County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Camogie Championships have been confirmed this afternoon. All first round games in Senior, Intermediate and Junior must be played by the 21st of August with the exception of the Junior C Championships that gets underway a week later.

Senior A Championship

Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August

Sarsfields v Athenry

Mullagh v Craughwell

Oranmore Maree v Ardrahan

Round 2 – Games to be played by 28th August

Mullagh v Oranmore Maree

Craughwell v Athenry

Sarsfields v Ardrahan

Round 3 – Games to be played by 4th September

Craughwell v Oranmore Maree

Sarsfields v Mullagh

Athenry v Ardrahan

Round 4 – Games to be played by 18th September

Oranmore Maree v Athenry

Ardrahan v Mullagh

Craughwell v Sarsfields

Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September

Ardrahan v Craughwell

Athenry v Mullagh

Oranmore Maree v Sarsfields

Senior Quarter Finals – Week ending 9th October

Senior Semi Finals – Week ending 16th October

Senior Final – Week ending 30th October

=========================================================

Senior B Championship

Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August

Davitts v Eyrecourt

Kinvara v Carnmore

Clarinbridge v St Thomas

Round 2 – Games to be played by 28th August

Kinvara v Clarinbridge

Carnmore v Eyrecourt

Davitts v St Thomas

Round 3 – Games to be played by 4th September

Carnmore v Clarinbridge

Davitts v Kinvara

Eyrecourt v St Thomas

Round 4 – Games to be played by 18th September

Clarinbridge v Eyrecourt

St Thomas v Kinvara

Carnmore v Davitts

Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September

St Thomas v Carnmore

Eyrecourt v Kinvara

Clarinbridge v Davitts

Senior Quarter Finals – Week ending 9th October

Senior Semi Finals – Week ending 16th October

Senior Final – Week ending 30th October

=========================================================

Intermediate Championship

Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August

Group 1

Killimor v Mountbellew/Moylough

Cappataggle v Killimordaly

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Shamrocks

Group 2

Pearses v Castlegar

Ahascragh/Caltra v Ballinderreen

Abbeyknockmoy BYE

Round 2 – Games to be played by 28th August

Group 1

Cappataggle v Salthill/Knocknacarra

Killimordaly v Mountbellew/Moylough

Killimor v Shamrocks

Group 2

Ballinderreen v Pearses

Castlegar v Abbeyknockmoy

Ahascragh/Caltra BYE

Round 3 – Games to be played by 4th September

Group 1

Killimordaly v Salthill/Knocknacarra

Killimor v Cappataggle

Mountbellew Moylough v Shamrocks

Group 2

Abbeyknockmoy v Ballinderreen

Pearses v Ahascragh/Caltra

Castlegar BYE

Round 4 – Games to be played by 18th September

Group 1

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Mountbellew/Moylough

Shamrocks v Cappataggle

Killimordaly v Killimor

Group 2

Ahascragh/Caltra v Abbeyknockmoy

Ballinderreen v Castlegar

Pearses BYE

Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September

Group 1

Shamrocks v Killimordaly

Mountbellew/Moylough v Cappataggle

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Killimor

Group 2

Castlegar v Ahascragh/Caltra

Abbeyknockmoy v Pearses

Ballinderreen BYE

Senior Quarter Finals – Week ending 9th October

Senior Semi Finals – Week ending 16th October

Senior Final – Week ending 30th October

=========================================================

Junior A Championship

Note – Na Brideoga away in all games

Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August

Group 1

Turloughmore v Kiltormer

St Colmans v Sarsfields

Group 2

** Na Brideoga v Cois Fharraige

Kilconieron v Liam Mellows

Round 2 – Games to be played by 4th September

Group 1

Sarsfields v Turloughmore

Kiltormer v St Colmans

Group 2

Liam Mellows v ** Na Brideoga

Cois Fharraige v Kilconieron

Round 3 – Games to be played by 18th September

Group 1

Sarsfields v Kiltormer

Turloughmore v St Colmans

Group 2

Liam Mellows v Cois Fharraige

** Na Brideoga v Kilconieron

=========================================================

Junior B 12 a Side Championship

Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August

Note: Westport away in all games

Group 1

Abbeyknockmoy v Kinvara

Portumna v Craughwell

Sylane BYE

Group 2

** Westport v Castlegar

Skehana Menlough v Athenry

Round 2

Group 1 – Games to be played by 4th September

Craughwell v Abbeyknockmoy

Kinvara v Sylane

Portumna BYE

Group 2 – Games to be played by 18th September

Athenry v ** Westport

Castlegar v Skehana/Menlough

Round 3

Group 1 – Games to be played by 18th September

Sylane v Craughwell

Abbeyknockmoy v Portumna

Kinvara BYE

Group 2 – Games to be played by 9th October

Athenry v Castlegar

Westport v Skehana Menlough

Round 4 – Games to be played by 25th September

Group 1

Portumna v Sylane

Craughwell v Kinvara

Abbeyknockmoy BYE

Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September

Group 1

Kinvara v Portumna

Sylane v Abbeyknockmoy

Craughwell BYE

=========================================================

Junior C Championship

Round 1 – Games to be played by 28th August

Sarsfields v Turloughmore

Shamrocks v Craughwell

Sylane BYE

Round 2 – Games to be played by 4th September

Sarsfields v Shamrocks

Sylane v Craughwell

Turloughmore BYE

Round 3 – Games to be played by 18th September

Turloughmore v Shamrocks

Sylane v Sarsfields

Craughwell BYE

Round 4 – Games to be played by 25th September

Craughwell v Sarsfields

Turloughmore v Sylane

Shamrocks BYE

Round 5 – Games to be played by 9th October

Craughwell v Turloughmore

Shamrocks v Sylane

Sarsfields BYE