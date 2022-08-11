Camogie Galway Club Championship Fixtures Confirmed

The Fixtures for the County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Camogie Championships have been confirmed this afternoon. All first round games in Senior, Intermediate and Junior must be played by the 21st of August with the exception of the Junior C Championships that gets underway a week later.
Senior A Championship
Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August
Sarsfields v Athenry
Mullagh v Craughwell
Oranmore Maree v Ardrahan
Round 2 – Games to be played by 28th August
Mullagh v Oranmore Maree
Craughwell v Athenry
Sarsfields v Ardrahan
Round 3 – Games to be played by 4th September
Craughwell v Oranmore Maree
Sarsfields v Mullagh
Athenry v Ardrahan
Round 4 – Games to be played by 18th September
Oranmore Maree v Athenry
Ardrahan v Mullagh
Craughwell v Sarsfields
Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September
Ardrahan v Craughwell
Athenry v Mullagh
Oranmore Maree v Sarsfields
Senior Quarter Finals – Week ending 9th October
Senior Semi Finals – Week ending 16th October
Senior Final – Week ending 30th October
Senior B Championship
Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August
Davitts v Eyrecourt
Kinvara v Carnmore
Clarinbridge v St Thomas
Round 2 – Games to be played by 28th August
Kinvara v Clarinbridge
Carnmore v Eyrecourt
Davitts v St Thomas
Round 3 – Games to be played by 4th September
Carnmore v Clarinbridge
Davitts v Kinvara
Eyrecourt v St Thomas
Round 4 – Games to be played by 18th September
Clarinbridge v Eyrecourt
St Thomas v Kinvara
Carnmore v Davitts
Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September
St Thomas v Carnmore
Eyrecourt v Kinvara
Clarinbridge v Davitts
Senior Quarter Finals – Week ending 9th October
Senior Semi Finals – Week ending 16th October
Senior Final – Week ending 30th October
Intermediate Championship
Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August
Group 1
Killimor v Mountbellew/Moylough
Cappataggle v Killimordaly
Salthill/Knocknacarra v Shamrocks
Group 2
Pearses v Castlegar
Ahascragh/Caltra v Ballinderreen
Abbeyknockmoy BYE
Round 2 – Games to be played by 28th August
Group 1
Cappataggle v Salthill/Knocknacarra
Killimordaly v Mountbellew/Moylough
Killimor v Shamrocks
Group 2
Ballinderreen v Pearses
Castlegar v Abbeyknockmoy
Ahascragh/Caltra BYE
Round 3 – Games to be played by 4th September
Group 1
Killimordaly v Salthill/Knocknacarra
Killimor v Cappataggle
Mountbellew Moylough v Shamrocks
Group 2
Abbeyknockmoy v Ballinderreen
Pearses v Ahascragh/Caltra
Castlegar BYE
Round 4 – Games to be played by 18th September
Group 1
Salthill/Knocknacarra v Mountbellew/Moylough
Shamrocks v Cappataggle
Killimordaly v Killimor
Group 2
Ahascragh/Caltra v Abbeyknockmoy
Ballinderreen v Castlegar
Pearses BYE
Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September
Group 1
Shamrocks v Killimordaly
Mountbellew/Moylough v Cappataggle
Salthill/Knocknacarra v Killimor
Group 2
Castlegar v Ahascragh/Caltra
Abbeyknockmoy v Pearses
Ballinderreen BYE
Senior Quarter Finals – Week ending 9th October
Senior Semi Finals – Week ending 16th October
Senior Final – Week ending 30th October
Junior A Championship
Note – Na Brideoga away in all games
Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August
Group 1
Turloughmore v Kiltormer
St Colmans v Sarsfields
Group 2
** Na Brideoga v Cois Fharraige
Kilconieron v Liam Mellows
Round 2 – Games to be played by 4th September
Group 1
Sarsfields v Turloughmore
Kiltormer v St Colmans
Group 2
Liam Mellows v ** Na Brideoga
Cois Fharraige v Kilconieron
Round 3 – Games to be played by 18th September
Group 1
Sarsfields v Kiltormer
Turloughmore v St Colmans
Group 2
Liam Mellows v Cois Fharraige
** Na Brideoga v Kilconieron
Junior B 12 a Side Championship
Round 1 – Games to be played by 21st August
Note: Westport away in all games
Group 1
Abbeyknockmoy v Kinvara
Portumna v Craughwell
Sylane BYE
Group 2
** Westport v Castlegar
Skehana Menlough v Athenry
Round 2
Group 1 – Games to be played by 4th September
Craughwell v Abbeyknockmoy
Kinvara v Sylane
Portumna BYE
Group 2 – Games to be played by 18th September
Athenry v ** Westport
Castlegar v Skehana/Menlough
Round 3
Group 1 – Games to be played by 18th September
Sylane v Craughwell
Abbeyknockmoy v Portumna
Kinvara BYE
Group 2 – Games to be played by 9th October
Athenry v Castlegar
Westport v Skehana Menlough
Round 4 – Games to be played by 25th September
Group 1
Portumna v Sylane
Craughwell v Kinvara
Abbeyknockmoy BYE
Round 5 – Games to be played by 25th September
Group 1
Kinvara v Portumna
Sylane v Abbeyknockmoy
Craughwell BYE
Junior C Championship
Round 1 – Games to be played by 28th August
Sarsfields v Turloughmore
Shamrocks v Craughwell
Sylane BYE
Round 2 – Games to be played by 4th September
Sarsfields v Shamrocks
Sylane v Craughwell
Turloughmore BYE
Round 3 – Games to be played by 18th September
Turloughmore v Shamrocks
Sylane v Sarsfields
Craughwell BYE
Round 4 – Games to be played by 25th September
Craughwell v Sarsfields
Turloughmore v Sylane
Shamrocks BYE
Round 5 – Games to be played by 9th October
Craughwell v Turloughmore
Shamrocks v Sylane
Sarsfields BYE