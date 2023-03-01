CAMOGIE: Galway and Westerwood Global Partner with Jigsaw to Support Mental Health Awareness

Galway Camogie debuted new team jerseys last Saturday to announce a partnership with Jigsaw, the national youth mental health charity.

The Galway Camogie senior team will proudly wear the Jigsaw logo, in donated jersey space from sponsor Westerwood Global, for the duration of the 2023 National Camogie League. Galway Camogie and Westerwood Global are honoured to bring public awareness to the importance of supporting mental health in young people.



Positive wellbeing allows young people to flourish, to develop and maintain meaningful social relationships, to learn effectively, to care for oneself, and to contribute to society. The community of professionals, supporters, and volunteers at Jigsaw have a shared belief in an Ireland where every young person’s mental health is valued and supported to allow them to reach their best potential.



Speaking on behalf of Galway Camogie, Brian Griffin, their Chairperson said “Galway Camogie are delighted to have chosen Jigsaw as its Charity Partner for the 2023 National Camogie League, and look forward to the opportunity to help generate greater awareness of the services provided by Jigsaw, in supporting young people’s mental health, at both club and county level” .



“We are genuinely honoured and delighted to have been chosen by Galway Camogie as their charity partner for the duration of the 2023 National Camogie League. This is an incredible opportunity for us to work with all the amazing people involved in Camogie in Galway,” commented Justin McDermott, Jigsaw’s Fundraising Manager. “Our mission in Jigsaw is to advance and support the mental health and wellbeing of young people across Ireland. But we cannot do this on our own. That is why this partnership is so important to us, as it is only working together with partners such as Galway Camogie and their sponsor Westerwood Global, that we can create the services, and supportive communities, that our young people deserve.”



Jigsaw is the national youth mental health charity, and they understand young people’s mental health. They are a community of professionals, supporters, and volunteers with a shared belief in an Ireland where every young person’s mental health is valued and supported. They offer a listening ear, and give advice and support to young people aged 12 – 25 years-old. They also give families, teachers, and those who support young people’s mental health ways to cope and the skills to be there for young people.



Galway Camogie and Jigsaw’s partnership will also extend to include the delivery of Jigsaw’s Mental Health Awareness workshop to camogie clubs throughout the county. A joint fundraising initiative is also in plan, details and information of which will be available soon.



“It is a privilege to support Jigsaw and the amazing work they do,” commented David Byrne, Westerwood Global’s Chief People Officer. “We hope that highlighting, openly talking, and providing visibility, in any small part by Westerwood Global, will help encourage us as a society to break the barriers associated with mental health. With ‘People’ being one of our core values, we are especially proud to support an organisation that can have a positive impact and improve the wellbeing of young people here in Ireland.”



About Jigsaw



Jigsaw is Ireland’s leading youth mental charity and is committed to advancing young people’s mental health and to developing supportive communities by providing a range of early intervention primary care services and supports across the Republic of Ireland.



With the support of a range of public and private funders, Jigsaw delivers free mental health services and supports for young people and adults including:

Delivering free, one-to-one, therapeutic sessions with young people (aged 12-25) in-person across 14 regional hubs and online via phone and video

Offering community-based programmes aimed at better informing, supporting, educating and empowering young people and those around them, in places where they live, learn, work and play

Undertaking pioneering research and robust evaluation leading to transformative evidence

Providing a wide range of online mental health supports, services and programmes through jigsaw.ie

Rolling out a comprehensive secondary school programme (e.g. Jigsaw Schools Hub™ and One Good School™) aimed at supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people by developing a shared responsibility for mental health across the whole school community

If you, or someone you know needs mental health support, we are here for you. Visit jigsaw.ie.



Jigsaw Contact:

Name Justin McDermott

Fundraising Manager, Jigsaw

[email protected]

Galway Camogie Contact:

Brian Griffin

Chairperson, Galway Camogie

[email protected]



Westerwood Global Contact:

Geoffrey Stoddart

Global Business Development Director, Westerwood Global

[email protected]