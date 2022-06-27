CAMOGIE: Galway 2-17 Antrim 0-6 (All-Ireland Senior Championship Report & Reaction)

Galway’s senior camogie team made it four wins from four in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior championship on Saturday (25th June) as they beat Antrim in Dunloy.
Siobhán McGrath and Aoife Donohue struck goals in either half to give the Tribeswomen a comfortable winning margin.
It sets Galway up for a showdown with Kilkenny in Athenry this Saturday (2nd July) with the winners joining Cork directly in the semi-finals.
Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.
Afterwards, Darren caught up with the Glen Dimplex player of the match Carrie Dolan.
Finally, Darren chatted to Galway manager Cathal Murray.
Throw-in between Galway and Kilkenny this Saturday is 4pm in Kenny Park.
The game will be preceded by the intermediate clash of Galway and Kerry (2pm).