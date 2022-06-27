CAMOGIE: Galway 2-17 Antrim 0-6 (All-Ireland Senior Championship Report & Reaction)

Galway’s senior camogie team made it four wins from four in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior championship on Saturday (25th June) as they beat Antrim in Dunloy.

Siobhán McGrath and Aoife Donohue struck goals in either half to give the Tribeswomen a comfortable winning margin.

It sets Galway up for a showdown with Kilkenny in Athenry this Saturday (2nd July) with the winners joining Cork directly in the semi-finals.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren caught up with the Glen Dimplex player of the match Carrie Dolan.

Finally, Darren chatted to Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Throw-in between Galway and Kilkenny this Saturday is 4pm in Kenny Park.

The game will be preceded by the intermediate clash of Galway and Kerry (2pm).