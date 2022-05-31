CAMOGIE: Galway 2-12 Offaly 1-6 (All-Ireland Championship Report & Reaction)

All-Ireland senior champions Galway made it two wins from two in St. Brendan’s Park, Birr last Saturday (28th May).

Sabina Rabbitte and Áine Keane got the goals for the Tribeswomen.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Afterwards, Tommy caught up with Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Earlier, that day, the intermediates also secured their second win with a 5-22 to 0-7 comprehensive result against Carlow.

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports.

The seniors return to action on Saturday week (11th June) when they host Down.

The intermediates play this Saturday against Westmeath (2pm TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar).