CAMOGIE: Galway 2-12 Clare 2-6 – Reaction from Cathal Murray, Niamh Kilkenny & Aaron Fox

Galway senior camogie side secured their All-Ireland quarter-final spot on Saturday (24th July) with a 2-12 to 2-6 victory over Clare in Kenny Park, Athenry.

Niamh Kilkenny and Siobhán McGrath got the goals for the Tribeswomen as they picked up their second win of the 2021 campaign.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s match commentator Tommy Devane got the thoughts of Niamh Kilkenny.

Tommy also chatted to Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Galway’s next outing is away to All-Ireland champions Kilkenny next Saturday (31st July) to see who tops Group 3.

The winners have a strong chance of a bye straight into the semi-finals. Throw-in at John Lockes, Callan is 5pm.

It’s was a successful weekend for Galway camogie as all three teams in action secured victories.

In the curtain raiser in Kenny Park, Galway’s intermediates were ruthless in a 4-19 to 0-4 victory over Carlow.

While on Sunday (25th July), at Trinity Sports Centre, the minors began their championship quest edging out Dublin by 3-9 to 1-14.

Chloe Farragher from Davitts scored 2-1; while Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Emma Madden got the other goal.

And Shamrocks pair Katie Gilchrist and Niamh McInerney shared seven points.

Winning manager Aaron Fox joined Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan on air to talk about the victory.