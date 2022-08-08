CAMOGIE: Galway 0-13 Cork 0-11 (All-Ireland Intermediate Final Report & Reaction)

Galway’s intermediate camogie team showed resolve and resilience well beyond their years to hold off the Cork challenge on Sunday (7th August) and win the All-Ireland.

Shamrock’s Katie Gilchrist top scored with seven points, while Eyrecourt’s Laura Loughnane and Liam Mellows’ Niamh McPeake shared five between them.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly got the immediate thoughts of captain Lisa Casserly.

Tommy then spoke to Carnmore midfielder Jennifer Hughes

Next up, county chairperson Brian Griffin chatted to Tommy about another great day for Galway camogie.

Finally, Tommy got the thoughts of Galway manager Cathal Murray

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: K Gilchrist 0-7(6fs); L Loughnane 0-3; N McPeake 0-2; T Canning 0-1

SCORERS FOR CORK: J Casey 0-6(5fs); L Homan 0-3; K Hickey, R O’Shea 0-1 each

GALWAY: F Ryan, C Starr, C Donohue, C Hickey, K Manning, L Casserly, K A Porter, A Hesnan, J Hughes, N McInerney, K Gilchrist, T Canning, O Rabbitte, N McPeake, L Loughnane.

Subs: L Kelly for Canning, S Corcoran for McInerney (both 40); C Kenny for Loughnane (55); A Kelly for Gilchrist (60)

CORK: S Beausang, A Moloney, N O’Leary, G Hannon, J O’Leary, K Kilcommins, L O’Sullivan, L Callanan, R Harty, J Casey, K Hickey, S Hutchinson, L Homan, H Ryan, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: M Murphy for Hutchinson (29); R O’Shea for C O’Callaghan (39); A O’Callaghan for Ryan (59)

REFEREE: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)