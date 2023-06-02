CAMOGIE: Five Changes to Galway Team for All-Ireland Senior Championship Opener Against Cork

The Galway senior camogie team for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 3rd June) All-Ireland championship opener against Cork has been named.

There are five changes from the side which lost to Kilkenny in the 2022 semi-final with Fiona Ryan, Dervla Higgins, Siobhan Gardiner, Sarah Spellman and Aine Keane starting.

They replace Sarah Healy, Sarah Dervan, Heather Cooney, Niamh Kilkenny and Catherine Finnerty.

==

The team in full:

Fiona Ryan in goal;

A full back line of captain Shauna Healy, Roisin Black and Dervla Higgins;

Siobhan Gardiner, Emma Helebert and Rachael Hanniffy are the half backs;

Aoife Donohue partners Niamh Hanniffy in midfield;

Sabina Rabbitte, Sarah Spellman and Aine Keane are on the 40;

And an inside line of Carrie Dolan, Siobhan McGrath and Ailish O’Reilly.

==

The substitutes include Laura Freaney, Sarah Dervan, Maria Cooney, Lisa Casserly, Jennifer Hughes, Alannah Kelly, Niamh McPeake, Shannon Corcoran, Laura Kelly, Niamh Niland, Orlaith McGrath, Caoimhe Starr, Tegan Canning, Katie Anna Porter, Katie Manning, Olwen Rabbitte, Ciara Hickey and Ciara Donohue.

Throw-in at Kenny Park, Athenry tomorrow is 5pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.