Camogie Finals and GAA Football Championship to Share Croke Park this Sunday for the First Time in History

This Sunday, April 14th, features a historic triple-header at Croke Park, with the Very Camogie League Finals and Leinster GAA Football Quarter Final taking place simultaneously. It is the first time in history that both events will occur on the same day at GAA Headquarters.

In the Very Camogie All-Ireland Leagues Division 2A Final, Derry will play Westmeath at 12.30 pm. In the Division 1A Final, Galway will play Tipperary at 2.30 pm. Following the Very Camogie League Finals, Dublin will take on Meath in the Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship at 4.30 pm.

Brian Molloy, Uachtarán of The Camogie Association said: “As our integration plan progresses, this is a very unique day for The Camogie Association, The GAA and Croke Park. Never before have the Camogie League Finals and a Gaelic Football Championship game been played on the same day in Croke Park. As we celebrate 120 years of The Camogie Association, we encourage all Gaelic Games supporters and in particular, Dublin and Meath supporters, to arrive early to Croke Park this Sunday to watch both camogie games. We would also love the camogie supporters of all teams to stay on and support the footballers. It’s going to be a unique day for Gaelic Games and definitely one for the history books.”

Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA said: “One very obvious manifestation of the increasing co-operation between the different Gaelic games organisations is the staging of our matches alongside each other showcasing in this instance some of the best players in the two different codes. I am pleased to note that this is happening more often and it should be encouraged when our respective schedules allow it. I wish all of the players involved on Sunday every success and I hope supporters avail of the chance to see both camogie and football at Croke Park this weekend.”

Tickets for all games on Sunday at Croke Park are available to purchase at: https://camogie.ie/croke-park-tickets/

Tickets to all other Camogie games are available here: https://www.universe.com/users/camogie-association-0LQ93P

Very Leagues Division 2A & 1A are live on RTE 2 @ 12.30 & 14.30 as part of a Live Triple Header from Croke Park with Leinster Football Meath v Dublin at 16.30.

Very Leagues Division 1B, 3A & 4 Finals will be streamed live on the Camogie Association YouTube Channel at 2 pm.