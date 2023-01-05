CAMOGIE: Electric Ireland Announces New Title Sponsorship of All-Ireland Minor and Third Level Championships

Galway in six-team group with Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford in Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Championship. Action set to commence on 11 th /12 th March.

University of Galway compete in the Purcell Cup at third level. Their ‘2 nd ’ team contest the Ui Mhaolgainn.

ATU Galway are part of the Fr. Meachair Cup third level competition

==

Electric Ireland has announced a new partnership with the Camogie Association, which will see Electric Ireland support the game across grassroots, Higher Education and Intercounty levels.

The three-year deal will see Electric Ireland become the title sponsor of the Electric Ireland Camogie All-Ireland Minor Championships and the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships, along with the Camogie Association’s Hurl With Me programme. The new partnership extends Electric Ireland’s long-standing support of youth development in GAA to Camogie for the first time.

Having supported the development of future inter-county GAA stars over the last 10 years, Electric Ireland will now extend its commitment to female players across the country, using its invaluable sponsorship experience to bring Camogie to a new audience and to help raise the profile of the sport, which already boasts over 100,000 registered players globally. This sponsorship reaffirms Electric Ireland’s passion and commitment to the support and development of young players. Having sponsored the GAA Minor Championships since 2012, and the Higher Education Championships since 2017, Electric Ireland has created award winning campaigns, recognized at the European Sponsorship Awards, for the GAA Minor hurling and football championships and the Irish FA Women and Girls Football sponsorship in Northern Ireland.

A key part of the partnership is to extend beyond competition and encourage participation among young girls, through the Electric Ireland “Hurl With Me” initiative. This 4-week programme for 7 – 10-year-old girls; encourages parents and their daughters to get involved in Camogie and learn the basic skills through expert coaching and mentoring. ​ With this exciting new programme, Electric Ireland aims to develop and promote Camogie at all levels, while inspiring current and future generations to preserve the game’s long-standing heritage.

Electric Ireland looks forward to continuing their support of Minor and 3rd level players, understanding the lasting impact that these Championships have in creating the future stars of the game. To support this announcement, Electric Ireland has teamed up with former Wexford Camogie player, Ursula Jacob, who played Minor for her county and Third Level Camogie with the Waterford Institute of Technology (now South East Technological University), before going on to excel as a senior inter-county player.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Pat Fenlon, Executive Director, Electric Ireland, welcomed the new partnership with the Camogie Association: “We, at Electric Ireland, look forward to working closely with the Camogie Association to bring these competitions to life and highlight the incredible talent of young Camogie players across Ireland. The “Hurl With Me” programme is a key element of this partnership, getting hurls into the hands of 7 – 10 year old girls. We want to create an excitement and energy in the sport from a young age.”

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin, said the association were looking forward to working with Electric Ireland to bring Camogie to a new audience and raise the profile of the game: “The Camogie Association is delighted to welcome Electric Ireland on board as the new title sponsor of the All-Ireland Minor Championship, CCAO Third Level Championships, and the Hurl With Me Development Programme. Through its sponsorships of corresponding GAA championships, we have seen Electric Ireland’s continued passion for supporting youth and the development of young players, it is exciting to now see this support extended to our young Camogie players. Third Level and Minor Camogie are closely linked in the lasting impact the Championships have on our future Camogie stars and we look forward to watching as Electric Ireland shines a light on these players and the rich heritage of Camogie.”

Speaking at the launch, former Wexford camogie player, Ursula Jacob, commented: “I am thrilled to be an ambassador for Electric Ireland’s new Camogie sponsorships and excited to see how this added support will help to promote and evolve the game that I spent so much of my life playing. I also know just how important the added sponsorship of the Hurl With Me Programme will be in developing our youngest players, and in turn, the game. I have so many fantastic memories of playing Minor for my county and of my Third Level playing days in Waterford and look forward to seeing the positive impact the sponsorship will have on the teams and players across the country.”

You can keep up to date with Electric Ireland’s sponsorship of the Electric Ireland Camogie All-Ireland Minor Championships and the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships on social media @ElectricIreland as well as the upcoming Camogie Third Level campaign via the hashtag #FirstClassRivals.