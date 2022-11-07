CAMOGIE: Davitts 1-14 St Thomas 2-8 (Senior B Final Report & Reaction)

Four unanswered points in the final quarter gave Davitts the perfect send-off to their year on Saturday (5th November) as they were crowned Windows and Rooflights Ltd Senior ‘B’ camogie champions.

Goals before half-time from an Áine Keane penalty and Caoimhe Barrett gave St. Thomas a three-point interval lead but Niamh Lawless’ Davitts goal within 30 seconds of the restart commenced the turnaround.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Davitts joint captain Ciara Hickey

Darren also spoke to winning Davitts manager Alan Dervan