Galway’s minor camogie team came up just short in this Electric Ireland All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday (23rd April) as Cork ran out two-point winners.

The Tribesgirls’ goals came from Kayla Madden, Aoibheann Barry and Caoimhe Kelly, but there was confusion over exactly how much Galway trailed in the closing stages.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Galway manager Aaron Fox