CAMOGIE: Connacht Colleges Wins for Gort Community School and Ard Scoil Mhuire Ballinasloe

Gort Community School are Connacht PPS Junior A Camogie Champions for the first time following a 2-8 to 2-6 win over Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Kinvara today (Tuesday, 17th January).

Siobhán Mullins got a first-half goal as they went five points clear but had to deal with an Orlaith Donoghue-inspired Claregalway comeback.

However, despite trailing by two points, Katie Flaherty got a second Gort goal while Aisling Dolphin and Róisín Cahill were also on the scoreboard.

An elated Gort joint manager Aoife Lynskey gave her reaction to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly afterwards.

Ard Scoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe were crowned Senior C winners at the Ballinasloe GAA grounds.

They beat Clarin College, Athenry 3-7 to 0-8 with Sophie Flynn getting two first-half goals. Shauna Mitchell got the third three-pointer in the second half.

Both schools advance to their respective All-Ireland semi-finals in two weeks.

The Junior B Final between St. Raphael’s Loughrea and St. Killian’s College, New Inn was postponed.