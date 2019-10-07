Camogie Club Championships Round-Up

Most of the fifth round of the Galway Camogie Senior Championship took place over the weekend of the 5th and 6th of October with the following results:

Senior A

Mullagh 1-19 1-9 Davitts

Sarsfields 2-18 0-2 Cappataggle

St. Thomas 4-10 1-7 Ardrahan

Sarsfields qualify as top of the Senior A group with four wins and one draw and a +74 points difference. Mullagh are second with three wins and one draw and a +42 points difference. Even though St. Thomas beat Ardrahan by 12 points in this round, it was not enough for St. Thomas to overtake their close rivals into third place, both with three wins but with Ardrahan having a +20 points difference to St. Thomas’ +13. Davitts and Cappataggle prop up the Senior A table.

Senior B

Eyrecourt 2-14 1-7 Athenry

Craughwell 2-9 2-7 Killimor

Oranmore/Maree & Pearses play Monday evening, 7 October

Craughwell & Eyrecourt and Oranmore/Maree & Killimor play their postponed Round 4 games this week to complete the Senior B championships group stages.

Eyrecourt have three wins and a draw. Athenry have three wins with all games played. Oranmore/Maree have two wins and a draw but with two games still to be played. Craughwell have one win and one draw. Killimor have one win. Pearses have one draw.

Intermediate

The fifth round of the Galway Camogie Intermediate Championship also took place over the weekend of 5-6 October 2019 with the following results:

Mountbellew/Moylough 4-16 3-15 Shamrocks

Clarinbridge 1-12 1-10 Castlegar

Kiltullagh/Killimordaly 3-12 3-7 Ahascragh/Caltra

There is one playoff game still to be play before proceeding to this championship’s quarter-final stages.

Junior

The Junior A, B and B 12-a-side championships continues to be played out as does the U-15 and Minor championships group stages. They will be reported upon when they get to the knockout stages.