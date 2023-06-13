CAMOGIE: Clare vs Galway (All-Ireland Senior Championship Preview with Cathal Murray)

Galway travel to Clare this Saturday (17th June) in the second round of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

After victory over Cork, another positive result will put the Tribeswomen in the driving seat to win Group 1 and possibly qualify directly for the All-Ireland semi-finals.

When the teams met in 2021 in Athenry, goals from Niamh Kilkenny and Siobhán McGrath helped Galway to a 2-12 to 2-6 victory.

Leading up to the game, Galway senior manager Cathal Murray has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday is 5pm.

==

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals will take place in Croke Park, as double headers with the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals next month.

Galway could bypass this stage as group winners, but if the senior hurlers win their quarter-final, they will play Limerick on Saturday, 8th July.