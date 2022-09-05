CAMOGIE: Championship Results (4th September 2022)

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior Championship Results
Clarinbridge 3-10 Carnmore 2-11
St. Thomas 1-14 Eyrecourt 1-12
Sarsfields 3-17 Mullagh 0-12
Oranmore/Maree 3-21 Craughwell 1-8
Davitts 5-24 Kinvara 1-6
Athenry 0-13 Ardrahan 1-6
Afterwards, Athenry manager Joe Rabbitte spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane
Duanes Hardware Intermediate Championship Results
Killimor 4-7 Cappataggle 2-6
Shamrocks 4-16 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-6
Abbeyknockmoy 1-24 Ballinderreen 1-4
C2 Security Junior A Championship Results
Liam Mellows 0-12 Na Brideoga 1-6
St. Colman’s 2-10 Kiltormer 1-4