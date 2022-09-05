CAMOGIE: Championship Results (4th September 2022)

Clarinbridge defeated Carnmore in the senior camogie championship. Photo (c) Clarinbridge camogie Facebook

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior Championship Results

Clarinbridge 3-10 Carnmore 2-11

St. Thomas 1-14 Eyrecourt 1-12

Sarsfields 3-17 Mullagh 0-12

Oranmore/Maree 3-21 Craughwell 1-8

Davitts 5-24 Kinvara 1-6

Athenry 0-13 Ardrahan 1-6

Afterwards, Athenry manager Joe Rabbitte spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane

Duanes Hardware Intermediate Championship Results

Killimor 4-7 Cappataggle 2-6

Shamrocks 4-16 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-6

Abbeyknockmoy 1-24 Ballinderreen 1-4

C2 Security Junior A Championship Results

Liam Mellows 0-12 Na Brideoga 1-6

St. Colman’s 2-10 Kiltormer 1-4

