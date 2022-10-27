CAMOGIE: Castlegar vs Salthill/Knocknacarra (Intermediate Final Preview)

Castlegar and Salthill/Knocknacarra collide this Sunday (30th October) in the Duanes Daybreak Intermediate Camogie Final.

Salthill/Knocknacarra were All-Ireland and county finalists last year, while Castlegar are looking to end a five-year absence from senior camogie.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane spoke to the respective camps starting with Salthill/Knocknacarra joint captain Siobhán Divilly.

Next, Tommy had a chat to Castlegar joint captains Chloe Broderick and Tara Connolly.

Afterwards, Tommy got the thoughts of Castlegar manager Gerry Broderick.

And finally, Salthill/Knocknacarra boss Willie Madden looked ahead to the game with Tommy.

Throw-in at Loughrea on Sunday is 1pm.