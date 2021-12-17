Camogie Association Unveil Fixtures Plan For 2022

The Intercounty fixtures for 2022 in Camogie have been revealed by the Camogie Association this afternoon. Galway’s senior Camogie team will be in Group one of Division One with Tipperary, Down, Offaly and Dublin with their first game of the league taking place on the weekend of 5th and 6th of February. The Galway Intermediate team will be playing in Group three of Division Two with their first game on the same weekend.
The All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Camogie Championships will begin on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd of May in Senior and a week later in Intermediate.
The groupings for the 2022 All-Ireland Minor Championship have also been announced with Galway in Group two alongside Cork and Dublin. The first round of games will be also played on the weekend of the 5th and 6th of February.
Full details on round games and championship structures will be announced next week.
|Littlewoods National League
Division 1
Group1 – Galway, Tipperary, Down, Offaly, Dublin
Group 2- Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Clare 9 teams -1 group of 4 and 1 group of 5
Top team in each group into final.
Bottom in each group into relegation final
|Littlewoods National League Division 2 Group 1- Wexford, Meath, Derry, Cork, Kildare
Group 2- Waterford, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Tipperary
Group 3- Antrim, Kerry, Galway, Laois
13 teams – 2 groups of 4 and 1 group of 5 1st in each group go into a draw.2 teams go into semi-final 1 team into quarter finals 2nd team in each group into quarter final Relegation Bottom team in each group into a draw
1 team straight to relegation final other 2 relegation semi final
|Littlewoods National League
Division 3 Group 1- Wexford, Limerick, Laois, Clare, Down Group 2- Armagh, Carlow, Roscommon, Antrim, Dublin, Cavan
11 teams – 1groups of 5, 1 group of 6 Top team in each group into final.
Bottom in each group into relegation final
|Littlewoods National League
Division 4
Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Tyrone, Wicklow
5 teams- 1 group, play each other once Top 2 teams into final
|Tesco Minor Championship
Minor A
Group 1- Waterford, Kilkenny, Clare
Group 2- Galway, Cork, Dublin
Group 3- Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford, Antrim 10 teams – 2 groups of 3, 1 group of 4. Group winners into draw – 2 to semis, other to quarter final but will have home advantage -subject to satisfactory venue Minor B
Group 1 – Derry, Laois, Meath
Group 2- Kildare, Offaly, Carlow 6 teams -2 groups of 3. Top 2 into semi finals Minor B Shield Armagh, Down, Kerry, Roscommon, Westmeath
5 teams – 1 group play each other once. Top 4 to semi-final
Minor C
Group 1- Louth, Tyrone, Wicklow, Donegal
Group 2- Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan 7 teams – 1 group of 3, 1 group of 4 Top 2 in each group to cup semi-finals, bottom into shield semi-finals
Div 2 semi-finals
|Div 1 League Final Relegation Final
|Div 2 League Final
Div 2 Relegation Final
|Div 3 League Final
Div 3 Relegation Final
|Div 4 League Final
Div 1 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships
Div 2 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships
Div 3 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships
Div 4 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships
|Senior All-Ireland Championship Antrim, Clare, Cork, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford 12 teams – 2 groups of 6 Semi-finalists 2021 are seeded; Galway, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary – 2 seed per group Top in each group progress to semi finals
2nd& 3rd in each group go to Qtr finals Bottom in each group progress to relegationfinal
|Intermediate All-Ireland Championship Carlow, Cork, Derry, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Kerry, Laois, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford 12 teams – 2 groups of 6 Semi-finalists 2021 are seeded; Galway, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary – 2 seed per group Top in each group progress to semi finals
2nd& 3rd in each group go to Qtr finals Bottom in each group progress to relegationfinal
|Premier Junior All-Ireland Championship Antrim, Armagh, Cavan, Clare, Down, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford
13 teams- 2 groups, 1 group of 6, 1 group of 7
Semi-finalists 2021 are seeded; Armagh, Roscommon, Clare plus Tipperary (Relegated from Intermediate)– 2 seed per group Top 2 teams in each group progress to semi- finals
|Nancy Murray Cup
Donegal, Louth, Monaghan, Tyrone, Wicklow
Fixtures for this competition will be released by the Development Committee in due course.
|U16 Championships
*Note – some games may move midweek, depending on Féile. Note LGFA U16 champ is on Wednesdays during that time also.
U16 A
Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford 9 teams – 3 groups of 3. Group winners into draw – 2 to semis, other to quarter final but will have home advantage -subject to satisfactory venue
U16 B Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Kildare, Laois, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath
8 teams-2 groups of 4, top 2 to semi- finals
U16 C
Armagh, Down, Kerry, Roscommon, Wicklow
5 teams, 1 group, play each other once, top 4 to semi- finals
U16 D
Cavan, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Tyrone
6 teams- 2 groups of 3- top 2 in each group to semi finals
|Round 1- both groups
|Round 1 – group of 7
|Round 2- both groups
|Round 1 – both groups
|Round 2 -group of 7
Round 1- group of 6
|Round 3- group 1
Group 2 back matches
|Round 2 -both groups
|Round 2- group of 6
Round 3- group of 7
|Round 3- group 2
Group 1 back matches
|Round 3- both groups
|Back Match- group of 7
Round 3- group of 6
|Round 4- group 1
Group 2 back matches
|Round 4- group 1
Group 2 back matches
|Round 4-group of 7
Round 4- group of 6
|Round 4- group 2
Group 1 back matches
|Round 4- group 2
Group 1 back matches
|Round 5- group of 7
Group of 6 back matches
|Round 1
|Round 5 both groups
|Round 5 both groups
|Round 6- group of 7
Round 5- group of 6
|Round 2
|All-Ireland Championship Quarter Finals
|All-Ireland Championship Quarter Finals
|Round 7- group 7 Round 6 – group 6
|Round 3
|Relegation final
|Relegation final
|Back matches
|Round 4 (U16 B & C)
U16 A Qtr Finals
U16 D Semi-finals
|All-Ireland Championship Semi-Finals
|All-Ireland Championship Semi-Finals
|All-Ireland Championship Semi-Finals
|Round 5 (U16C)
Semi-Finals U16 A, B
U16 D Final
|U16 A Final
U16 B Final
U16 C Semi-finals
U16 D Final Replay
|All-Ireland Championship Finals
|All-Ireland Championship Finals
|All-Ireland Championship Finals
|U 16 C Final – Sat 6th August
U 16 A & B Final replays – Sat 6th August
|All-Ireland Finals Replay
|All-Ireland Finals Replay
|All-Ireland Finals Replay
