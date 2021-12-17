Camogie Association Unveil Fixtures Plan For 2022

The Intercounty fixtures for 2022 in Camogie have been revealed by the Camogie Association this afternoon. Galway’s senior Camogie team will be in Group one of Division One with Tipperary, Down, Offaly and Dublin with their first game of the league taking place on the weekend of 5th and 6th of February. The Galway Intermediate team will be playing in Group three of Division Two with their first game on the same weekend.

The All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Camogie Championships will begin on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd of May in Senior and a week later in Intermediate.

The groupings for the 2022 All-Ireland Minor Championship have also been announced with Galway in Group two alongside Cork and Dublin. The first round of games will be also played on the weekend of the 5th and 6th of February.

Full details on round games and championship structures will be announced next week.