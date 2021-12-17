Camogie Association Unveil Fixtures Plan For 2022

The Intercounty fixtures for 2022 in Camogie have been revealed by the Camogie Association this afternoon. Galway’s senior Camogie team will be in Group one of Division One with Tipperary, Down, Offaly and Dublin with their first game of the league taking place on the weekend of 5th and 6th of February. The Galway Intermediate team will be playing in Group three of Division Two with their first game on the same weekend.

The All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Camogie Championships will begin on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd of May in Senior and a week later in Intermediate.  

The groupings for the 2022 All-Ireland Minor Championship have also been announced with Galway in Group two alongside Cork and Dublin. The first round of games will be also played on the weekend of the 5th and 6th of February.

Full details on round games and championship structures will be announced next week.

Littlewoods National League
Division 1
Group1 – Galway, Tipperary, Down, Offaly, Dublin
Group 2- Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Clare   9 teams -1 group of 4 and 1 group of 5

Top team in each group into final.
Bottom in each group into relegation final		Littlewoods National League Division 2   Group 1- Wexford, Meath, Derry, Cork, Kildare

Group 2- Waterford, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Tipperary

Group 3- Antrim, Kerry, Galway, Laois

13 teams – 2 groups of 4 and 1 group of 5 1st in each group go into a draw.2 teams go into semi-final 1 team into quarter finals 2nd team in each group into quarter final Relegation  Bottom team in each group into a draw
1 team straight to relegation final other 2 relegation semi final     		Littlewoods National League
Division 3   Group 1- Wexford, Limerick, Laois, Clare, Down   Group 2- Armagh, Carlow, Roscommon, Antrim, Dublin, Cavan
11 teams – 1groups of 5, 1 group of 6 Top team in each group into final.

Bottom in each group into relegation final		Littlewoods National League
Division 4
Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Tyrone, Wicklow
5 teams- 1 group, play each other once Top 2 teams into final		Tesco Minor Championship
Minor A
Group 1- Waterford, Kilkenny, Clare
Group 2- Galway, Cork, Dublin
Group 3- Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford, Antrim 10 teams – 2 groups of 3, 1 group of 4. Group winners into draw – 2 to semis, other to quarter final but will have home advantage -subject to satisfactory venue Minor B
Group 1 – Derry, Laois, Meath
Group 2- Kildare, Offaly, Carlow 6 teams -2 groups of 3. Top 2 into semi finals Minor B Shield Armagh, Down, Kerry, Roscommon, Westmeath
5 teams – 1 group play each other once. Top 4 to semi-final
Minor C
Group 1- Louth, Tyrone, Wicklow, Donegal
Group 2- Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan 7 teams – 1 group of 3, 1 group of 4 Top 2 in each group to cup semi-finals, bottom into shield semi-finals		Post PrimaryAIB Club Championships
      AIB 2020 All Ireland Intermediate and Junior back matches
AIB 2020 Senior and Junior B All Ireland Final Replays
      AIB 2020 All-Ireland Intermediate Final
AIB 2020 All-Ireland Junior Final
      AIB 2020 All-Ireland Intermediate Final Replay
AIB 2020 All-Ireland Junior Final Replay
     Senior Post Primary Quarter Finals 
     Junior Post Primary Quarter FinalsAIB 2021 Junior All-Ireland Preliminary Round (Munster v Britain)
Round match 1Round match 1  Round match 1 – All gradesSenior Post Primary Semi-FinalsBack Matches
CCAOCCAO CCAO CCAO Round match 2 – All gradesJunior Post Primary Semi-FinalsBack Matches
Round match 2Round match 2Round match 1Round match 1Back MatchesSenior Post Primary FinalsAIB 2021 Club Championships Semi-Finals – All Grades * Result on the day
Round match 3Round match 3Round match 2Round match 2Round match 3 – All gradesSenior Post Primary Finals ReplaysBack Matches
Back MatchesBack MatchesBack MatchesBack MatchesMinor B Shield – Round 4
Back Matches- All other grades		Junior Post Primary FinalsAIB 2021 Club Championship Finals- All grades
Round match 4Round match 4Round match 3Round match 3  Minor A Qtr finals
Minor B semi-finals
Minor B Shield – Round 5
Minor C Semi-finals		Junior Post Primary Finals ReplaysAIB 2021 Club Championship Finals-Replays
Round match 5 Group of 4 back matchesRound match 5Round match 4Round match 4Minor A Semi finals
Minor B Final
Minor B Shield semi-finals
Minor C Final
Minor C Shield Final		  
Playoffs/Back matchQtr-Finals
Relegation Semi-finals		Round match 5Round match 5Minor A Final
Minor B Final Replay
Minor B Shield Final
Minor C Final Replay
Minor C Shield Final Replay		  
Congress

Congress
Div 2 semi-finals
Sunday 3rd		Congress
Back matches/play offs		Congress
Back matches/play offs		Congress

  
Div 1 League Final Relegation FinalDiv 2 League Final
Div 2 Relegation Final		Div 3 League Final
Div 3 Relegation Final		Div 4 League Final   
EASTER
Div 1 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships		EASTER
Div 2 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships		EASTER
Div 3 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships		EASTER
Div 4 League Final Replay
Provincial Championships		EASTER

  
Provincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial Championships   
Provincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial Championships   
Senior All-Ireland Championship   Antrim, Clare, Cork, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford   12 teams – 2 groups of 6 Semi-finalists 2021 are seeded; Galway, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary – 2 seed per group Top in each group progress to semi finals

2nd& 3rd in each group go to Qtr finals Bottom in each group progress to relegationfinal		Intermediate All-Ireland Championship   Carlow, Cork, Derry, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Kerry, Laois, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford   12 teams – 2 groups of 6 Semi-finalists 2021 are seeded; Galway, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary – 2 seed per group Top in each group progress to semi finals

2nd& 3rd in each group go to Qtr finals Bottom in each group progress to relegationfinal		Premier Junior All-Ireland Championship   Antrim, Armagh, Cavan, Clare, Down, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford

13 teams- 2 groups, 1 group of 6, 1 group of 7
Semi-finalists 2021 are seeded; Armagh, Roscommon, Clare plus Tipperary (Relegated from Intermediate)– 2 seed per group Top 2 teams in each group progress to semi- finals  		Nancy Murray Cup

Donegal, Louth, Monaghan, Tyrone, Wicklow

Fixtures for this competition will be released by the Development Committee in due course.		U16 Championships
*Note – some games may move midweek, depending on Féile. Note LGFA U16 champ is on Wednesdays during that time also.
U16 A
Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford 9 teams – 3 groups of 3. Group winners into draw – 2 to semis, other to quarter final but will have home advantage -subject to satisfactory venue
U16 B Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Kildare, Laois, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath
8 teams-2 groups of 4, top 2 to semi- finals
U16 C
Armagh, Down, Kerry, Roscommon, Wicklow
5 teams, 1 group, play each other once, top 4 to semi- finals
U16 D
Cavan, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Tyrone
6 teams- 2 groups of 3- top 2 in each group to semi finals		  
Provincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial Championships 
Provincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial ChampionshipsProvincial Championships   
Round 1- both groups Round 1 – group of 7    
Round 2- both groupsRound 1 – both groupsRound 2 -group of 7
Round 1- group of 6		    
Round 3- group 1
Group 2 back matches		Round 2 -both groupsRound 2- group of 6
Round 3- group of 7		    
Round 3- group 2
Group 1 back matches		Round 3- both groupsBack Match- group of 7
Round 3- group of 6		    
Round 4- group 1
Group 2 back matches		Round 4- group 1
Group 2 back matches		Round 4-group of 7
Round 4- group of 6		    
Round 4- group 2
Group 1 back matches		Round 4- group 2
Group 1 back matches		Round 5- group of 7
Group of 6 back matches		 Round 1  
Round 5 both groupsRound 5 both groupsRound 6- group of 7
Round 5- group of 6		 Round 2  
All-Ireland Championship Quarter FinalsAll-Ireland Championship Quarter FinalsRound 7- group 7 Round 6 – group 6 Round 3  
Relegation finalRelegation finalBack matches Round 4 (U16 B & C)
U16 A Qtr Finals
U16 D Semi-finals

  
All-Ireland Championship Semi-FinalsAll-Ireland Championship Semi-FinalsAll-Ireland Championship Semi-Finals Round 5 (U16C)
Semi-Finals U16 A, B
U16 D Final		  
    U16 A Final
U16 B Final
U16 C Semi-finals
U16 D Final Replay		  
All-Ireland Championship FinalsAll-Ireland Championship FinalsAll-Ireland Championship Finals U 16 C Final – Sat 6th August
U 16 A & B Final replays – Sat 6th August		  
All-Ireland Finals ReplayAll-Ireland Finals ReplayAll-Ireland Finals Replay    
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
2022 Club Championship      
Provincial Club Championship 2022      
Provincial Club Championship 2022      
Provincial Club Championship 2022      
Provincial Club Championship 2022      
Provincial Club Championship 2022
AIB Junior A Prelim Round (Britain v Munster)		      
Provincial Club Championship      
AIB All Ireland Club Semi finals 2022 – All Grades (Result on day)      
AIB All Ireland Club Finals 2022 – All Grades      
Christmas
AIB All Ireland Club Finals 2022 – All Grades- REPLAYS

