Camogie Association Launches National Development Plan 2020-23

The Camogie Association is pleased to launch its new National Development Plan 2020-23 which will guide the work of the Association over the next four years.

The new National Development Plan builds on the progress of previous plans and is based on a thorough consultation process which engaged with over 800 individuals representing all 32 Counties and more than 280 Clubs, as well as funders, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders.

The key messages of the new National Development Plan are ‘Passion, People, Pride and Place’ which represent the foundation blocks of the Association.

The plan sets out 12 key goals across four strategic areas – The Game, Volunteers, Identity and Leadership. These key goals will drive the work plans of the Association at both a staff and volunteer level in the coming years to undertake specific key actions within each goal.

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta Kathleen Woods welcomed the new National Development Plan stating: “This plan is the result of many months of hard work and consultation, within and outside of the Association to determine what areas we aim to focus on and progress in over the coming years. The Camogie Association has grown rapidly over the past 20 years and this is another milestone to guide us on that journey to reach even greater heights.

“I would like to thank all of our members and stakeholders who contributed to this important process and I look forward to seeing the fruits of this work in the years to come.”

Ard Stiúrthóir an Cumann Camógaíochta Sinéad McNulty added: “Our National Development Plan is a vital strategy for the Association that will guide all that we do in the next four years at both a staff and volunteer level. We are an ambitious organisation and this plan will provide all of our stakeholders with clear guidance and direction to achieve even greater success and further the development of our wonderful game.”

A copy of the National Development Plan 2020-2023 can be viewed HERE

The First Two Pages Of The Development Plan