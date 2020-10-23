Camogie Association Launches Disability Inclusion Policy

The Camogie Association is delighted to launch its first ever Disability Inclusion Policy. The policy has been developed in conjunction with Cara, the national sport inclusion organisation for people with disabilities and will be rolled out to all Camogie Units to improve the level of accessibility of Camogie to people with disabilities, in particular through the implementation of the Cara Sport Inclusion Disability Charter and Disability Policy.

The policy aims to value the ability and individuality of all people with disabilities by providing them with opportunities both on and off the field to take part in our Association and to reach their full potential as participants within an inclusive environment.

The Camogie Association aims to achieve this by continually reviewing the approach towards inclusion of people with disabilities at all levels, and by working in partnership with Clubs and inclusion services.

As a specific aim of the Camogie Association’s new National Development Plan the launch of this policy will help to attract, welcome and retain players and volunteers of all abilities.

The Camogie Association is committed to developing other inclusion polices with the Gaelic Games family and we continue to work closely with the GAA Diversity and Inclusion department to make our sport as open as possible to anyone who wishes to play their part in Gaelic Games.

Welcoming the announcement, Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta Kathleen Woods said: “I am delighted to launch this very important policy which will help to ensure that the Camogie Association remains as inclusive an organisation as possible, and which supports much of the great work being done at a grassroots level to involve people with a disability in our game.

“Most importantly I hope that this policy will enable a practical impact that will ensure that there is a role, either on or off the pitch, for anyone with a disability who wishes to take part in our wonderful game.”

Brenda O’Donnell, Strategic Operations Manager with Cara said: “Cara are delighted to have supported the Camogie Association on their development of their Disability Inclusion Policy and to their commitment to the signing of the Sports Inclusion Charter. The policy has been built using the values of the Charter and is one that will provide huge support and guidance to the staff, coaches, volunteers and most importantly their participants with disabilities. We look forward to our continued work with the Camogie Association in the delivery of their policy.”

The Camogie Association’s Disability Inclusion Policy can be viewed here:https://camogie.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Camogie-Association-Disability-Inclusion-Policy.pdf