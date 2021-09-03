Camogie Association launches All-Ireland Championships Final Triple-Header in Association with ISPCC Childline

print

Tickets now on sale

The Camogie Association today launched the finals of the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championships which will take place as a triple-header at Croke Park on Sunday 12th September. With tickets on sale today, the Camogie Association are calling on camogie and sports fans to purchase their tickets early and get behind the six teams in the Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals.

Armagh will take on Wexford in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Final while Kilkenny will face Antrim in the All-Ireland Intermediate final. Both matches will precede the All-Ireland Senior Final between Cork and Galway.

Speaking ahead of the finals, Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin said:

“We’re delighted to be approaching our All-Ireland Final weekend in Croke Park. It has been a fantastic championship so far. All of our clubs, players, staff and communities have come together to support our game during what has been a difficult year. On behalf of the Camogie Association, I want to wish our remaining Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior teams best of luck in the All-Ireland finals and I’d encourage everybody to get their tickets and come to Croke Park on Sunday to support our Players.”

Sinead McNulty, CEO of the Camogie Association said:

“The Camogie Association are delighted that within the current restriction levels we are able to welcome a large crowd to Croke Park and most importantly that we can facilitate family groups with our tickets on sale in pods of 2, 3, 4 and 5. The Camogie All-Ireland Championship Final is a wonderful family and club day out – and this year will bring the Gaelic Games Championship Season to a close with six different counties vying for the prizes. We are looking forward to hearing Camogie fans roar on Sunday 12th September and we’re encouraging people to book their tickets early.”

The Camogie Association is proudly supporting ISPCC Childline, through the final stages of the 2021 All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships. In partnering with Childline, the Camogie Association is highlighting supports available to children and young people across Ireland and the positive impact that involvement in sport can have on an individual’s wellbeing.

Childline, Ireland’s 24-hour active listening service for all of those aged up to and including 18, is always there to listen to and support any child or young person around any issue which might be on their mind. The service has remained available every day and night since Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced in the country. It continues to receive up to 800 online contacts, texts and calls every day and night from children and young people who reach out for support in relation to topics including school, friendships, loneliness, mental health difficulties and more.

ISPCC Childline Chief Executive John Church said:

“ISPCC Childline is delighted to have the support of the Camogie Association in the finals of the 2021 All-Ireland Championships. Children and young people have experienced huge upheaval in their lives over the past 18 months, including being cut off from friends, extended family members and the sports and activities which can bring so much to their lives. They continue to turn to Childline up to 800 times every day and tell us about the challenges they continue to face.

It is fantastic to now have sporting role models at the highest level preparing to play in an All-Ireland Final triple-header at Croke Park on September 12th and we extend best wishes to all players who will take part on the day. We are hugely grateful to them for letting children and young people know they don’t have to go it alone. Support is always available. Any child or young person can reach Childline at any time, online, by text or by phone and we will be there to listen to them, support them and to help to strengthen their resilience – so they can cope with any challenge that comes their way.”

The All-Ireland finals for Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championship will be broadcast live on RTÉ on Sunday 12th September in Croke Park.

Tickets are on sale from 1pm today (Friday) from ticketmaster.ie and will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4 or 5. Ticket prices are: €25 for Adults, on line in advance (€30 on the day) and €5 for children.