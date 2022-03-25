Camogie All Stars announced tonight

The 2021 Camogie All Stars are being announced tonight in the Osprey Hotel in Naas. The original awards ceremony was postponed last November due to Covid, with All Ireland champions Galway leading the way with 12 nominations. The event starts with the announcement of the Soaring Stars at 8.30pm and will be live on the Camogie Facebook page. Laura Ward, Caoimhe Mahon, Ava Lynskey, Elisha Broderick and Cora Kenny are Galway’s five nominees from the Intermediate team for a Soaring Star award.

2021 All-Stars Award nominations:

Goalkeepers

Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Full-back line

Shauna Healy (Galway), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Colette Dormer (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Half-back line

Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Laura Hayes (Cork), Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Siobhan Gardiner (Galway), Laura Treacy (Cork), Emma Helebert (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Midfield

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Shona Curran (Waterford)

Half-forward line

Aoife Donohue (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Orla O’ Dwyer (Tipperary) Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Mary O’ Connell (Kilkenny), Róisín Howard (Tipperary)

Full-forward line

Siobhán McGrath (Galway), Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Down), Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Amy O’ Connor (Cork)