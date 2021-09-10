CAMOGIE: All-Ireland Senior Final Preview with Sarah Dervan, Cathal Murray & Rena Buckley

print

Galway go in search of a fourth ever All-Ireland senior camogie title in Croke Park on Sunday (12th September) when they take on Cork.

It’s the sides first meeting on camogie’s biggest day since the Rebelettes beat the maroon and white in 2015.

That followed wins for the Munster outfit over the Tribeswomen in 1997, 1998 and 2008.

That being said, Galway did beat Cork in their last championship clash last year while they also emerged victories over the Reds in this year’s league semi-final after extra-time.

And of course, the 1996 side, who are being honoured on Sunday for the 25th anniversary of Galway’s first ever O’Duffy Cup, did beat Cork in their triumph.

Leading up to the big match, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane got the thoughts from the Galway camp and started by chatting to captain Sarah Dervan.

Tommy also caught up with Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Finally, Tommy got a Cork viewpoint with seven-time All-Ireland winning camogie legend Rena Buckley.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4.15pm and we’ll have live coverage with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins on Galway Bay FM.