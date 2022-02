Abbeyknockmoy are the Player Training Log Junior A champions for 2021 following a six-point victory over Liam Mellows in Lackagh on Sunday (13th February).

Ciara O’Sullivan was player of the match for the north Galway team.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Afterwards, Tommy caught up with Abbeyknockmoy’s joint captains Marion Ruane and Sinéad Coleman.

Tommy also got the thoughts of the winning Abbeyknockmoy manager Cyril Murphy.