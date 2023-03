Sarsfields’ Niamh McGrath was announced this week (Friday, 24th March) as the 2022 AIB All-Ireland Championship club player of the year after leading the club to their third All-Ireland crown in December.

She was also named on the team of the year along with Sarsfields teammates Laura Glynn, Reitseal Kelly, Laura Ward, Maria Cooney and Siobhán McGrath.

Niamh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.